Lamp Lit for Prayer Sets Noida Doctor's Bungalow Afire; 13 People Rescued, 2 Firefighters Injured

A lamp lit for a prayer set a doctor’s three-storey bungalow ablaze in Noida on Friday with over 13 people, including children, trapped in the building, officials said. The trapped people were rescued safely. Two firefighters suffered injuries during the rescue operation, they said.

Due to fixtures like PVC panels and false ceilings, the fire gave rise to dense smoke. The blaze was brought under control in around an hour and firefighters had to use special apparatus for the rescue operation, Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said. “Around 10 am, we got an emergency call about a fire in the D block of Sector 20 after which firefighters and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” Singh said.

The doctor had organised a prayer and a lamp that was lit for the ritual triggered the fire on the first floor of the bungalow where 13 people, including children, were trapped, Singh said. The fire also spread to the second floor of the bungalow. The billowing smoke, flames and high temperature inside the building made it almost impossible for firefighters to reach the upper areas, the officer said.

“It seemed impossible. But the firefighters showed indomitable courage and by wearing breathing apparatus passed through the thick smoke and heat without caring for their lives,” Singh said. “A total of 13 people, trapped on the first and second floor, were rescued safely through the roof,” he said.

Among those rescued were the doctor, his wife, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and his staffers, the chief fire officer said. “During the rescue operations, two firefighters — leading fireman Mahipal Singh and fireman Nizamuddin — received injuries and were hospitalized as their health deteriorated due to smoke and heat,” he said.

“Joint Commissioner of Police Love Kumar reached the Apollo Hospital and wished for their speedy recovery. Police Commissioner Alok Singh also checked on the health of the injured personnel and appreciated their courage,” Singh added.

