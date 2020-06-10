Land Allotment to Medanta Hospital Legal; Will Cooperate with ED: Dr Trehan

Noted cardiologist and Medanta hospital promoter Dr Naresh Trehan on Wednesday said he would cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in land allotment to the Gurgaon-based super speciality facility.

In a statement, he denied the allegations that pertain to the land plot allotted 16 years ago to build the hospital.

Trehan, 73, is the CMD of the Medanta Heart Institute and also a Director of Global Health Pvt Ltd, the company booked by the Gurgaon Police in this case.

"Everything about this land allotment, which was done through a public auction, is absolutely legal. The allegations in the complaint are nothing short of absurd. We have built one of the finest hospitals in this part of the world, and we are proud of the work we do," Trehan said.

He accused the complainant in the case, Raman Sharma, of harassment.

Sharma secured an order from a Gurgaon court last week that ordered the police to file an FIR to probe the allegations.

"This complaint is nothing but harassment by Raman Sharma, who has chosen to file this complaint while we are in the midst of a global pandemic."

"Despite being over 70 years of age, I continue to tend to my patients, even in the face of this pandemic, and at risk to myself. It is of grave concern that doctors and hospitals are having to bear the brunt of harassment, by people of dubious antecedents. (It) is a matter of grave concern and hurt," he said.

He alleged that Sharma "was a known extortionist masquerading as an RTI Activist".

"He (Sharma) has made completely false and baseless allegations. In fact, what has been overlooked is that Sharma had previously filed two cases, identical to this one in Delhi, one in the Patiala House Court and other before the Delhi High Court, which were dismissed as vague, unspecific and not even a single incident with sufficient detail has been mentioned in the entire complaint."

Dr Trehan alleged that after failing in the courts in Delhi, Sharma approached the district court in Gurgaon where he did not disclose that the matter had been fully investigated by the Economic Offence Wing at the instance of the ED and the allegations were found to be baseless after a full inquiry.

"This is how he mischievously misled the court into passing an order in his favour, that should never have been passed. The investigation now being conducted by the ED is a result of this court order," he said.

The ED has filed a money-laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the allotment of land for the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

The central probe agency has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after going through a June 6 FIR of the Gurgaon police that has been filed against Global Health Private Ltd and others.