English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Land Border Crossing Between Mizoram and Myanmar Inaugurated
The leaders from either side expressed hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing friendship between Myanmar and India.
Inauguration of India-Myanmar border in Mizoram. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Aizawl:The Chief Minister of Myanmar's Chin State Salai Lian Luai and Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister H Rohluna on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the land border crossing between the two countries at Zokhawtar, an official statement said.
The two leaders expressed the hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing friendship between Myanmar and India.
The two leaders crossed the bridge over Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau at the Rih Sector Border Trade point on foot, it said.
Also Watch
The two leaders expressed the hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing friendship between Myanmar and India.
The two leaders crossed the bridge over Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau at the Rih Sector Border Trade point on foot, it said.
Also Watch
-
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut Against India at Lord's
- Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Plastic Surgeons Are Worried About Our Obsession With Snapchat Filters
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...