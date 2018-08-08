Land Border Crossing Between Mizoram and Myanmar Inaugurated

The Chief Minister of Myanmar's Chin State Salai Lian Luai and Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister H Rohluna on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the land border crossing between the two countries at Zokhawtar, an official statement said.The two leaders expressed the hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing friendship between Myanmar and India.The two leaders crossed the bridge over Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau at the Rih Sector Border Trade point on foot, it said.