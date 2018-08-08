GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Land Border Crossing Between Mizoram and Myanmar Inaugurated

The leaders from either side expressed hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing friendship between Myanmar and India.

Updated:August 8, 2018, 10:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Land Border Crossing Between Mizoram and Myanmar Inaugurated
Inauguration of India-Myanmar border in Mizoram. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Aizawl:The Chief Minister of Myanmar's Chin State Salai Lian Luai and Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister H Rohluna on Wednesday jointly inaugurated the land border crossing between the two countries at Zokhawtar, an official statement said.

The two leaders expressed the hope that the agreement on land border crossing by the two neighbouring countries would go a long way in cementing friendship between Myanmar and India.

The two leaders crossed the bridge over Mizoram-Myanmar border river Tiau at the Rih Sector Border Trade point on foot, it said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...