Land-for-Jobs Scam: Before Bihar Floor Test, CBI Raids RJD MLC & Lalu Yadav's Aide Sunil Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids at locations linked to RJD Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sunil Singh in the land-for-jobs scam. Manoj Jha, an MP from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party, blamed the BJP for the raids and questioned that timing as a floor test is scheduled in Bihar later in the day.

According to sources, raids are underway also at the residence of RJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim and Fayaz Ahmed’s home in Madhubani. A month ago, the CBI had arrested Lalu’s close aide Bhola Yadav in Delhi in connection with the scam in the Indian Railways when the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo was the railway minister.

CBI also conducted searches at four premises — two each in Patna and Darbhanga (in Bihar) — belonging to Yadav, and recovered incriminating documents and a diary from his ancestral house, a senior CBI official had said.

A railway employee, Hridayanand Chaudhary, an alleged beneficiary of the land-for-jobs scam was also arrested by CBI on Wednesday.

Yadav was the officer on special duty (OSD) to then railway minister Prasad between 2005 and 2009 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Yadav’s role in the scam surfaced during his questioning, said a CBI official.

CBI registered the FIR on May 18 against Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and two daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 105,292 square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad’s family members by making payments to the sellers in cash. The land/immovable assets were acquired through five sale deeds and two gift deeds.

(details to follow)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here