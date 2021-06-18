'Land Rate Increased to Drive out Ayodhya Residents': Mahant Dharam Das Alleges Trust of Corruption

Amid the ongoing controversy in land purchase ‘scam’ in Ayodhya, Chief of Nirvani Ani Akhada Mahant Dharam Das has raised questions over the trust and alleged it of corruption. Mahant Dharam Das who has also been a party in the Ram Mandir land dispute case has also alleged that prices of land are being increased to drive out the residents of Ayodhya.

“Whatever is given in the name of God, should be in the name of God. Everything should be in the name of Lord Ram. The trust which is formed is a corrupt one and has not been formed as per the wishes of the Supreme Court. People formed this Trust for the sake of their own vested interests, that is why such a big scam is happening,” Mahant Dharam Das said in an exclusive conversation with News18.

Pressure is growing for an inquiry into the land purchase ‘scam’ in Ayodhya exposed by the Opposition with saints who were not accommodated in the Trust questioning the transaction and some unease inside the Ram Temple Trust too over the procedure followed.

“The money which was donated was for Ram Temple, Service of Saints and Service of Gau Mata and for good work. The money has not come for buying lands, building hotels and doing business, people doing such things don’t believe in Lord Ram. I request the DM, Registrar to inform people of Ayodhya about how the development work is being done. Can you tell me that if ever a piece of land in Ayodhya has been sold at such high rates?” Mahant Dharam Das questioned.

He also alleged that the land rate is being increases to drive out the people of Ayodhya. He added that the money that has come for Ram Mandir and misuse of this money is a sin.

On the question of acquiring Fakeere Ram Mandir and Kaushalya Bhawan by the Trust, Mahant Dharam Das said, “This is very unfortunate, where is the PM and what is our CM doing? What are saints of Ayodhya doing? People of Ayodhya are feeling as if Ram Janambhoomi has gone into the wrong hands. The treasurer of the Trust does not know how much money has come into the trust. They just want to increase the land price and drive out people of Ayodhya.”

“The 70-acre-land which is under your possession, you have not started work on that yet. It was Ashok Singhal who was a great man and it was because of him that we all joined the Ram Mandir movement,” he added. He said that he is calling a meeting of 18 akhadas who represent saints from all over India very soon.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had made serious allegations against Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. While addressing a press conference earlier in Lucknow, Sanjay Singh alleged that in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Champat Rai has done embezzlement worth crores of rupees. “A scam has been done in the name of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. In the donations taken by Champat Rai in the name of Ram, crores of rupees have been embezzled,” said Sanjay Singh.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the land, which is worth Rs 5 crore 80 lakh, was first bought for Rs 2 crore, and later it was bought by Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for Rs 18.5 crore.

Samajwadi Party leader and former state minister Pawan Pandey had also accused the Ram Janambhoomi trust of buying land worth two crores for 18 crores.

Responding to the allegations of corruption and embezzlement by AAP and SP leaders, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai said, “We have been facing charges for 100 years. We have also been accused of killing Mahatma Gandhi. We don’t worry about the allegations and the media shouldn’t worry about it either. Media should do their work, we will do ours. We will study the allegations, we do not have to say anything more than this.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here