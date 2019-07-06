Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Land Reforms in Bengal Were Carried Out Extremely Well Under Left Front, Says Amartya Sen

Delivering a public lecture at Jadavpur University here on Friday evening, Sen said West Bengal had fallen behind Bangladesh in terms of projecting a combined Bengali identity.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Land Reforms in Bengal Were Carried Out Extremely Well Under Left Front, Says Amartya Sen
File photo of Noble Laureate Amartya Sen (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Kolkata: Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has said that the land reform measures were carried out "extremely well" by the previous Left Front government in West Bengal, but the destruction of industry was its flip side.

Delivering a public lecture at Jadavpur University here on Friday evening, Sen said West Bengal had fallen behind Bangladesh in terms of projecting a combined Bengali identity.

"Land reforms were carried out extremely well and the Left must get its credit. But the destruction of the industry was on the flip side," he said.

"There is a need for a discussion on why and how West Bengal has fallen behind Bangladesh in terms of projecting a combined Bengali identity," Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1998, said.

The 85-year-old economist, who was largely influenced by the Marxian philosophy during his student life, said even in a comparison with states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal lagged behind in terms of providing education and healthcare.

Talking about poverty reduction, he said only rising income levels would not be sufficient for achieving the purpose.

Education, healthcare and social security would be the main driving factors in reducing poverty levels in a country like India, Sen said.

Even immunisation was neglected in India, he said, adding, "In Bangladesh, the level of immunisation is 98 per cent, while it is 67 per cent in India."

"So it is not hard to see why we are left behind," the Nobel laureate said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram