Land Surveyor Held for Accepting Rs 25,000 Bribe in Maharashtra

: A surveyor with the land record office here in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)said Wednesday.Dinesh Pashte was caught accepting the bribe money at his office in Vasai area on Tuesday, the anti-graft agency said in a release.The 50-year-old land surveyor had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a man for saving his six unauthorised shops from being demolished, the ACB said in a release.The man agreed to pay the amount and at the same time lodged a complaint with the ACB.A trap was laid and Pashte was caught accepting Rs 25,000 as bribe, ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjali Andale said.The accused was later placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention ofCorruptionAct, the release added.