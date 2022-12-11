Landa, Satta Executed RPG Attack on Rinda’s Orders, Spoke to Aides in Punjab Jails on Day of Attack: Top Intel Sources | Exclusive

The rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a police station in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran on Saturday was possibly carried out by ‘most wanted’ terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and locally executed by gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Satbir Singh Satta, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

According to intelligence sources, this exposes the Rinda-Landa nexus as Satta and Landa executed the blast on behalf of Rinda, who was named as the mastermind behind the Mohali RPG attack in May. All three hail from nearby villages in Tarn Taran district, sources added.

Intelligence sources said on the day of the blast, Satta and Landa spoke to many associates, including gangsters, in different jails of Punjab. They, in fact, spoke to five to six of their associates in jails and asked them to switch off their mobile phones. Agencies said they wanted these phones to be switched off so that no links could be established before or after the blast.

Satta is from Shera Panua, which is next to the Sarhali police station, where the blast took place. Rinda, a member of the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International, is from Sarhali village located close to the site of the attack while Landa belongs to Harike village.

CNN-News18 has already reported that this was the same consignment that came for the attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali. Sources also said the attack in Sarhali was possibly carried out by gangsters on behalf of a “neighbouring agency”.

In the May attack, too, an RPG fired from the street had shattered window panes on the third floor of the intelligence HQ in Mohali and landed inside but did not explode. Punjab Police had arrested prime accused Charat Singh in a joint operation with central agencies and Maharashtra anti-terror squad. Charat Singh was one of the main aides of Landa and hailed from Tarn Taran district as well.

As for the attack on Sarhali police station, an FIR was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav described the attack as a “strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts” pointing to Pakistan which has been sponsoring terrorism in India. There was no casualty in this attack, in which the RPG was launched from the Amritsar-Bathinda highway, but window panes and a wall of the building were damaged.

According to preliminary information, it was military-grade hardware, the DGP said, adding it was suspected to have been smuggled from across the border. Senior superintendent of police (Tarn Taran) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said some suspects were being questioned in connection with the incident and investigation was underway.

The DGP further said the cowardly attack was carried out at night as the enemy nation was feeling rattled after the seizure of huge quantities of heroin and cache of arms and ammunition in the last one month, which were sent through drones.

“This year alone, there were more than 200 drone crossings and in the last one month, several drones were intercepted, heroin, weapons and ammunition seized,” he said, adding, “it appears that our enemy nation was feeling rattled and to distract this, the cowardly attack was carried out at night.”

Two months ago, an alert was sounded regarding possible attack on police buildings by gangsters or terrorists in Tarn Taran district. A copy of the October 15 order by the SSP, stressing on taking necessary measures for ensuring safety of the buildings, was also pasted on the outer wall of the Sarhali police station.

When asked about the order, the DGP said, “It is a drill. It is not the first attack. We carry out drills and security rehearsals from time to time and issue alerts. There are many things, which we cannot disclose because of security reasons.”

Read all the Latest India News here