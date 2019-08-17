Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Landline Services Partially Restored in Kashmir, 17 Telephone Exchanges Made Operational: Officials

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir. In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
Soldiers prepare to close off a street with barbwire in Srinagar. (AP Photo)
Srinagar: Landline services in 17 exchanges of the Kashmir Valley were restored on Saturday, officials said.

Seventeen out of a little over 100 telephone exchanges were made operational. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district.

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir. In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas.

In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

Telephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were suspended in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
