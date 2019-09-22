Take the pledge to vote

Landlord, His Family Suspect Tenant of Theft, Beat Her to Death in South Delhi

Manju Goyal had complained of chest pain after the thrashing by Satish Pahwa, his wife, their son Pankaj and their maid Kamlesh.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: A landlord, his family and their domestic help have been arrested for allegedly beating to death their 44-year-old tenant, a widow, on suspicion that she stole cash from the residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Sunday.

Manju Goyal had complained of chest pain after the thrashing by Satish Pahwa, his wife, their son Pankaj and their maid Kamlesh, they said. The woman's brother Mahesh Jindal was informed about the alleged theft via a phone call from Pahwa on Saturday morning.

Goyal informed police about it and rushed to Pahwa's residence to check on his sister and found she was beaten up. He took her back to his residence, where the woman's condition deteriorated and she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

"Her body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Pahwa, 54, his wife, Pankaj, 29, and their domestic help have been arrested, Thakur said. The woman is survived by her two children, who were in Haryana at the time of the incident.

