Landlord Shoots at 5-year old Girl in Uttarakhand for Staining House with Holi Colours

A five-year-old girl was on Monday shot at by an angry landlord in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur for staining the floor with Holi colour. The girl sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case against the accused. The girl lives with her family in a rented accommodation in the Bagwala village of Rudrapur.

According to Police, on finding the floor stained, the accused Deepak Jain fired two rounds in the air and then aimed the third one at the girl. The bullet grazed her body and injured her. The family of the child then rushed her to the district hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

The girl’s family hails from Bihar and her father, Bigan Sahni, works as a labourer in the house of property dealer Deepak Jain in Baghwala. On Monday, his 5-year-old daughter Kanchan was playing Holi with other children. During this time, the Holi colour fell on the floor which made Jain furious, following which he fired the gun.

Superintendent Police (SP) Mamta Bohra, Circle Officer Amit Kumar and Rudrapur Kotwal reached the district hospital to check on the condition of the girl.

The SP said the police department is trying to gather more information from the family members and neighbours. A case against Deepak Jain was registered at Kotwali Rudrapur.