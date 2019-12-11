'Landmark Day for India': PM Modi Tweets after Rajya Sabha Clears Citizenship Bill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his happiness after the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, describing it as "a landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood".

"This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years," he added.

A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood!Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019

The Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Besides the BJP, its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR Congress.

Earlier, the House rejected motions to send the bill to a select committee of the House with 124 members voting against it as compared to 99 in its favour. The House also rejected several amendments moved by opposition members to the bill, most by voice vote.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.

