'Landmark Day for India': PM Modi Tweets after Rajya Sabha Clears Citizenship Bill
The Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his happiness after the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, describing it as "a landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood".
"This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years," he added.
A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood!Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019
The Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it. Besides the BJP, its allies such as JD-U and SAD, the legislation was supported by AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR Congress.
Earlier, the House rejected motions to send the bill to a select committee of the House with 124 members voting against it as compared to 99 in its favour. The House also rejected several amendments moved by opposition members to the bill, most by voice vote.
The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Blasts Arhaan Khan's Claims, Says This is Rubbish and Upsetting
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles