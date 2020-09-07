INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Landmark Day': Maoist Hotbed Called 'Cut-off Area' in Odisha Finally Gets Mobile Network Connectivity

Image only for representation: A woman speaks on a mobile phone at a refugee camp in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal (INDIA)

Image only for representation: A woman speaks on a mobile phone at a refugee camp in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal (INDIA)

The area got its first road connectivity two years ago, when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Gurupriya Bridge and declared the region as 'Swabhiman Anchal'.

Odisha's remote 'Swabhiman Anchal', the hotbed of Maoists in the state got access to mobile network connectivity on Monday, with the district administration urging the Left Wing Extremists to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

The region, also called the 'cut-off area', is surrounded by water on three sides and forests on another.

"Today is a landmark day as mobile network connectivity was made available in 'Swabhiman Anchal'... Telecom connectivity was a continuous demand from the people of this are and its is now fulfilled," Malkangiri District Collector Manish Agarwal said.

Trial run of the mobile network was completed successfully in Pipalapadar, Hantalguda and Jantapai villages, he said. "I also take the opportunity to urge the Left Wing Extremists to shun violence, be part of the development process and get into the mainstream," Agarwal said.

The area got its first road connectivity two years ago, when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Gurupriya Bridge and declared the region as 'Swabhiman Anchal'.

"People of these villages will now get access to voice calls and 4G network. All surrounding villages will also get network and mobile connectivity," the collector said in a statement.

Next Story
Loading