CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nikki Yadav MurderKarnataka IAS vs IPSAdenovirus Adani IssueBhiwani Deaths Case
Home » News » India » Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway
1-MIN READ

Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:24 IST

Jammu, India

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country (Representative Image/ ANI)

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country (Representative Image/ ANI)

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal," the J&K Traffic Police said in a tweet, adding that clearance work was currently underway

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, officials said on Tuesday.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal," the J&K Traffic Police said in a tweet, adding that clearance work was currently underway.

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. jammu-srinagar highway
  3. landslide
first published:February 21, 2023, 11:24 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 11:24 IST
Read More