Landslide Forces Newlywed Couple To Return To The Bride’s Home After Bidai

A newlywed couple along with the wedding procession returned to the bride’s home after one hour of Bidai, the ceremonial farewell after the wedding, creating a tense moment for all family members. The incident has been reported from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The newly-wed couple and the wedding procession got stuck on the way for one hour following a land-slide and all of them were forced to return to the bride’s home due to the roadblock.

This incident occurred in Ropa village in the Markhan area of Padhar sub-division in Mandi district. Due to heavy landslides in the area from the Balh hill, the Padhar-Balh via Dynapark road was closed on Monday evening. Owing to bad weather and darkness after nightfall, sufficient relief work could not be carried out in order to restore traffic on the route. In such circumstances, the wedding procession was forced to return, while some came back to their homes on foot.

After the wedding procession returned, the bride’s side had to make fresh arrangements for food and accommodation for all guests. Later, in the early hours of Tuesday, the Public Works Department sent JCB machines to clear the road. Once the road opened, the bride and groom left for the groom’s village. However, they were stopped again as the stones and boulders began to pelt down on the road. The movement of vehicles finally started at around one o’clock in the afternoon.

Ruplal, the Junior Engineer in the Public Works Department, Padhar Section, said that the road was blocked due to heavy landslides and the road was permanently restored at 1 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here