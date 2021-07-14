Landslide Hits Himachal’s Kangra; 7 Dead, Several More Trapped

Seven people have lost their lives after incessant rain and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. An eleven year old girl and Punjabi singer Manjit Singh are also among the dead. Manjit was washed away in a drain near Karari lake following incessant rain.

Five people died and several others feared trapped in debris after a landslide hit the Boh village in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district on July 12. Five bodies have been recovered so far from the debris in the landslide hit Boh village. NDRF teams are still continuing the rescue operation. Five bodies have been recovered so far including four on Tuesday.

Seven villagers have also been rescued including two girls aged 7 and 8 years. A phone call saved the life of one of the girls. She was rescued around 10pm on Monday and has been admitted to PGI, Chandigarh for treatment. According to information Vanshika, 8, is a student of class 3. She was trapped in a room along with other members after the landslide hit her house. She called her school teacher Surinder and informed about being trapped in the debris. Vanshika’s father works in the Lanco Hydro Power Project and he was staying at a rented house there.

Landslide hit the village on Monday around 10am and around 15 people were trapped in the debris. Vanshika, her parents and 18 month old brother were also buried. Her face was towards the wall, so he was conscious. She had her mobile phone in hand so she called her school teacher Surinder.

Surinder told News18 that on Monday it was raining incessantly and it seemed like there was a cloud burst. When he got a call from Vanshika to save her initially he could not understand what to do. Then he took help of local people and rescued Vanshika from the debris. Apart from the little girl the locals also managed to rescue four more people.

According to Surinder on Monday the rescue operation was carried out by the villagers and locals also helped a lot. They were able to save the lives of five people. Shahpur-Boh road was damaged at several places, so the government rescue teams could not reach the village even till late night.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here