Landslide in Mumbai as Heavy Rain Returns, One Injured

One person was injured in a landslide reported in Sakinaka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The civic body on Tuesday evacuated 100 people from Kurar village in Malad after rocks slid from a hill, as heavy rain lashed the western suburb in the morning hours. In an incident that took place late on Monday, some stones slid on a top of a house near a public toilet on GMM Road in Sakinaka, the official said.

A 47-year-old man sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby civic hospital, where he was treated and discharged later, the official added. At least 100 residents of Kurar village in the western suburb of Malad were evacuated from their homes due to an incident of rock slide on Tuesday, another official said. Rocks slid from a hill due to heavy water flow at Ambedkar Nagar in Kurar village around 10.15 am, as heavy rain lashed the western suburbs, he said.

While no one was injured in the incident, as a precautionary measure, the BMC moved 100 people from the locality to a municipal school in Parekh Nagar, he said. Personnel from the local civic ward and forest department have been mobilised to the spot to avoid any untoward incident, the official added.

National highway blocked in near Aurangabad

Autram Ghat, a hilly section of the national highway 52 passing through Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, was also blocked due to a landslide early on Tuesday, police said. The traffic along the section has been diverted and the work to remove the debris is underway, said a traffic police official.

The NH-52 connects the districts of Dhule and Solapur. The ghat is located on the border of Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts. The landslide took place around 3 am, the official told PTI. “Rain is proving to be an obstacle in road clearing but our teams are at work. Some traffic was diverted but heavy vehicles cannot be moved easily so they will have to wait before the debris are cleared," the official added.

