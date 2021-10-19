Landslides in Darjeeling, Sikkim & Kalimpong As Heavy Rain Batters West Bengal

Incessant rainfall in North Bengal has caused landslides at various places disrupting traffic movement on key roads even as the low-pressure system that developed over the Gangetic Basin in the southern part of West Bengal moved to Bihar. Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates

Road connectivity between Siliguri and Sikkim-Kalimpong snapped at around 2 pm on Tuesday after a landslide on NH 10 in the 29th Mile area of Kalimpong, some 40km from Siliguri prompting both city authorities to restrict the movement of goods vehicles. Small vehicles were diverted to Coronation Bridge, Teesta, and Rungpo. The road in Darjeeling which was completely blocked saw traffic slowly trickling by evening.

Also, there were landslip incidents reported on some roads like the Takdah-Tinchulay connection through Rangli Rangliot.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate issued an advisory in view of the adverse weather forecast and asked everyone to avoid non-essential travel ‘as much as possible’.

The Met department has said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in West Bengal till Thursday morning. The weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts. An orange alert has been issued in some places of North Bengal.

The Met office has predicted thunderstorms with lightning along with widespread light to moderate rainfall in all districts of the state till Thursday morning. Jhalong in Kalimpong district received maximum rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 200 mm, the Met said.

Other places which experienced heavy showers during the period are Darjeeling at 170 mm, Pedong and Sukhiapokhri at 150 mm, Canning at 100 mm, Diamond Harbour at 90 mm and Purulia at 80 mm, the Met department said. The weatherman has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Kolkata received 37 mm rainfall in that time frame.

(With PTI inputs)

