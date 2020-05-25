Landslides Triggered by Rain Disrupts Road Communication in Several Arunachal Districts

Landslides triggered by incessant rain in the past few days has disrupted road communication in several districts of the state, officials said on Monday.

The incessant rain has also inundated several low lying areas in many districts of the state, they said.

While two houses including one in Thembang village under Dirang circle in West Siang district and another at Boleng in Siang district were completely damaged, the Passa Valley Primary school in Pakke Kesang district was also inundated by water, an official report said here on Monday.

The report by Disaster Management Director Abu Tayeng said that landslides triggered by incessant rains in the past few days have disrupted surface communication in several districts.

While the road between Bhalukpong in West Kameng district to Seppa in East Kameng district is blocked due to landslides in several stretches of the road.

A state transport bus, six light motor vehicles and an ambulance with 35 people were stranded near Kaspi due to landslide, the report said, adding massive road blockades were also reported on Boleng-Pangin road in Siang district.

However, the administration has pressed men and materials to clear the blockades.

In the state capital, massive landslides occurred at Tadar Tang Marg at Niti Vihar damaging pipelines resulting in water scarcity in the area since Sunday.

However, no human casualties were reported in the rain, they said.

The worst affected district in the state is Lower Subansiri where a large stretch of paddy cum fish cultivation was damaged.

Lakhs of fingerlings released by the fishery department were washed away in all the villages located near Kyle River in Lower Subansiri district besides washing out irrigation channels and bunds of a few farmers, the report said.

The state government has set up five relief camps four at Kra Daadi and one in West Kameng district and kept NDRF and SDRF teams ready for any eventualities, the report added.