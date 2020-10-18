Language Barriers: UP CM Orders Helplines to be Available in Bhojpuri, Bundelkhandi Dialects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that the facility of speaking in Bhojpuri and Bundelkhandi should be made available on various helpline numbers, observing that women would feel more comfortable communicating in regional dialects. A UP Government spokesperson said that on the second day of Mission Shakti, Adityanath interacted with women village pradhans, BDC members, block pramukhs, corporators, heads of urban local bodies, self-help groups and women teachers, through virtual mode.

The chief minister said that helpline numbers such as 1090, 181, 1076 and 112 should be publicised. On an appeal by Smriti Singh, the pradhan of Ratsar Kala Garhwar village in Ballia, he said that there should be a facility of speaking Bhojpuri and Bundelkhandi dialects on helpline numbers such as 1090, 112, 181. "The women will feel comfortable, if there is facility of speaking in their regional dialect," he said.

Adityanath also said that there is a need to inculcate the feeling 'gaanv ki beti, sabki beti'. "These are our culture and values. This should reverberate from villages to cites. The Centre and state government are making consistent efforts to ensure women security and honour, but the real success will be achieved by cooperation and awareness of women," he said. The chief minister also said that if the public representative is not aware, then the schemes fall prey to corruption.