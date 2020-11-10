Lankan Navy Arrests 4 Tamil Nadu Fishermen; Rescues 14 Stranded from Karaikal

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday when they were allegedly fishing in the sea off Kodiakarai coast, a fishermen association here said. The fishermen belonging to Tarangambadi in this district were apprehended for allegedly entering Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen ventured into the sea on November 7 and were fishing about 20 nautical miles southeast of Kodiakarai this morning when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and arrested them, representatives of the association claimed. The fishermen have been taken to Kangesanthurai in the island nation, they said and added that they have lodged complaints with the officials of the Fisheries department.

Meanwhile, 14 fishermen belonging to neighbouring Karaikal district inthe union territory of Puducherry, who drifted to Lankan territory due to an engine snag in the boat were rescued by the Navy of the island nation, an official said. All are being sent back home and are expected to reach on Wednesday, a report from Karaikal said.

The fishermen ventured into the sea from Karaikal on November 8 and drifted in the sea the next day, Kaviyarasan, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Karaikal, said. When their boat was struggling in the sea near Kaalai area in Sri Lanka, the Lankan Navy helped them reach the shore at Kaalai town.

Their boat has now been set right and the fishermen have been sent back home by the Lankan authorities, he said..

