Lankan Refugee Living in Tamil Nadu Since 1991 Seeks Mercy Killing if Not Given Indian Citizenship

Stating that though they were refugees by birth, they are fully Indians in upbringing and loyalty, the man said the refugees living here hope India would give them a new life.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
Coimbatore: A Sri Lankan refugee in Salem district in Tamil Nadu created a flutter on Monday by seeking mercy killing if he was not granted an Indian citizenship.

Yanathan, staying in the refugee camp near Tharamangalam in the district for the last 28 years, arrived at the district collectorate and put a petition in the grievances box.

In his petition to the President of India, Yanathan said he, along with his parents, had left Sri Lanka and were living in the refugee camp since 1991.

Stating that though they were refugees by birth, they are fully Indians in upbringing and loyalty, Yanathan said the refugees living here hope India would give them a new life.

But, the Citizenship Amendment Act brought out by the government of India has put paid his hope of getting Indian citizenship, which was also the dream of other refugees, he said in his petition.

Since his dream of living as an India would not come true, he should be subjected to mercy killing, Yanathan said.

