'Lapid Doesn't Even Live in Israel': Ambassador Defends Initial Reaction to 'Kashmir Files' Row | Exclusive

Filmmaker Nadav Lapid could have restricted himself to judging The Kashmir Files and should not have made the kind of comments he made on the movie, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon told News18 on Saturday, defending his initial reaction to the controversy that erupted at the International Film Festival of India.

Lapid, who was the international jury chair at the prestigious film festival, had stirred a massive controversy last month by terming the Vivek Agnihotri film “vulgar” and a “propaganda”. Among those who strongly criticised Lapid for his comments was Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon who said that Lapid — who is viewed as an anti-establishment director — should be “ashamed" as he had “abused in the worst way" the Indian invitation to him to chair the panel of judges.

“I won’t comment on his professional ability but this was not how he should have used a peak platform to voice his criticism. He could have judged the film, but I reacted because of the way he made comments on a film on a sensitive issue," Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon told News18.

Gilon added that it was important at the time to emphasise that Lapid did not represent the views of Israel. “Lapid does not even live in Israel. He lives in Paris. He is even critical of the government of Israel. And as an individual, he can have his own views.”

Asked why he felt compelled to react to a controversy stirred up by an “individual”, Gilon said: “Because it was necessary to dissociate. He does not represent the state of Israel."

Gilon had also disclosed in the aftermath of Lapid’s controversy that he received hate messages on social media and was taken aback by it. The Ambassador, who was in Chandigarh for a summit organised by TiE Chandigarh, however said he knew the messages “did not represent the whole of India”.

I’m touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in 🇮🇳, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion🙏. https://t.co/y06JJNbKDN— Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) December 3, 2022

Lapid’s surprise comments on the much discussed film came at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India on November 29, attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as well as actors Akshay Kumar and Asha Parekh.

Director Vivek Agnihotri has compared The Kashmir Files, which portrays the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the Valley due to militancy in the early 1990s, to Steven Spielberg’s Holocaust epic Schindler’s List.

The 1993 Oscar winner was referenced by many people, including Naor Gilon who wrote an open letter put out in a series of tweets. “As a son of a holocaust survivor, I was extremely hurt to see reactions in India to you that are doubting Schindler’s List, the Holocaust and worse. I unequivocally condemn such statements. There is no justification. It does show the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue here," he said.

An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/8YpSQGMXIR— Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

The Kashmir Files, which polarised opinions following its release in March and went on to become a blockbuster hit, was screened at IFFI on November 22 as part of the Indian panorama section.

Appearing on CNN-News18 a few days later, filmmaker Lapid had offered a “total apology” if his remarks on The Kashmir Files had been misinterpreted. “I didn’t want to insult anyone. My aim was never to insult the people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted it,” Lapid had said.

