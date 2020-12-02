Lapses in Treatment of Kashmiri Journalist Who Died of Heart Attack: Preliminary Inquiry Report

At 3 am on November 20, Muddasir Ali, a journalist in his early 30s, complained of severe chest pain. His brother Jehangir Ali rushed him to the sub district hospital at Charar-e-Sharif, barely a five-minute drive from his home. After an hour's time, however, he was referred to a Srinagar hospital. Muddasir died on the way.

Following his brother's death, Jehangir Ali, also a journalist, wrote an emotional post on social media, pointing out the alleged lapses at multiple levels after he brought his brother to the Charar hospital for treatment, till his death.

He said when Muddasir asked the doctor at the Charar hospital to give him oxygen, he was told to shift him to another ward in the upper storeys. "Why didn’t he treat him there and then?" asked Jehangir.

"Crucial time was lost initially in waking up the doctor, to the point that we almost broke the door of his room. The other hospital staff was sparsely present too," he wrote, highlighting the lacunas at the hospital - a first responder for a vast population in the area.

Jehangir said there wasn’t a stretcher or a chair available in the 100-bedded hospital to prevent more respiratory stress on a patient who was already gasping for breath.

Even as Muddasir collapsed, the doctor looked lost and unable to make quick decisions, he said.

"He didn’t give him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). He only pressed his chest three or four times and then gave up. In that moment, I thought of taking over from the doctor myself to give him CPR," Jehangir wrote.

The post prompted authorities to order an inquiry. A panel of senior medical professionals in its preliminary findings has accepted that there were lapses.

"The full report is not ready yet. We have asked for an extension. What you are talking about are preliminary findings," Dr Samir Mattoo, head of the directorate of health, told News18.

But it is learnt that the panel probing the case has recommended that the on-duty doctor be relieved from the post and attached to the directorate. Also, action be taken against the staff running the 108 critical care ambulance services that transported the patient.

The probe team mentions that the doctor was lax in following the basics of resuscitating the patient, especially during the golden hour when he could have been stabilised.

The doctor on duty "should have started in situ ECG, IV therapy and resuscitation in the emergency area rather than referring him to Srinagar", it says.

Jehangir too had maintained in his post that there was no proper emergency response at the hospital that led to deterioration of his brother's condition.

“Why was there a delay of 15-20 minutes before the doctor did anything?” he asked. Mattoo said more investigations are needed to draw conclusions.

Before Muddasir Ali, two scribes working for local organisations died of cardiac conditions recently. Two months ago, Javeed Ahmad, 31, died of a heart attack while driving near Pattan, 40 km short of his home at Watergam in Baramulla. He worked with the local newspaper Rising Kashmir. In May, Tanvir-ul Ahad, an editor at the GNS or Global News Service, died of a heart attack. He too was 31.

At a remembrance meet of Mudassir Ali last week, Kashmiri journalists mentioned prolonged conflict and work-related stress as the reasons for the deaths of young colleagues. Many speakers blamed ad hocism or lack of proper hiring policies in local media organisations for accentuating the stress and anxiety among young professionals. They criticised the hire-and-fire policy and advocated for proper contracts. A newspaper editor, however, cited ''shrinking ad revenue from government" as the reason for the current instability.