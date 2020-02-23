English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Large Gathering at Delhi's Shahi Idgah to Affect Traffic in Sadar Bazar Tomorrow
Traffic on roads such as Sadar Thana, Rani Jhansi, Faiz, New Rohtak and Idgah will remain very heavy, according to the advisory.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Vehicular movement will be affected in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar due to a large gathering at Shahi Idgah on Monday, officials said.
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly."A large gathering will take place at Shahi Idgah, Sadar Bazar on February 24 from 6 am to 5 pm," an advisory stated.
Traffic on roads such as Sadar Thana, Rani Jhansi, Faiz, New Rohtak and Idgah will remain very heavy, according to the advisory.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Law Aimed to Curb Spread of Child Porn May Kill Encryption on Apps Like WhatsApp
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout
- Salaam, a Video Game Based on a Refugee's Life, Wants You to See Their Harsh Realities
- Coronavirus Impact: Samsung Factory in Korea Shut Down After Employee Tests Positive
- MGM Hotels Sued Over Data Breach that Affected Millions of Celebs, CEOs