Large Gathering at Delhi's Shahi Idgah to Affect Traffic in Sadar Bazar Tomorrow

New Delhi: Vehicular movement will be affected in central Delhi's Sadar Bazar due to a large gathering at Shahi Idgah on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly."A large gathering will take place at Shahi Idgah, Sadar Bazar on February 24 from 6 am to 5 pm," an advisory stated.

Traffic on roads such as Sadar Thana, Rani Jhansi, Faiz, New Rohtak and Idgah will remain very heavy, according to the advisory.

