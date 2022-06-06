'Large Part of World Expects India to Solve Problems': PM Modi at Iconic Week Celebrations

A large part of the world expects India to solve problems as the government has trusted the wisdom of the ‘common man’ in the last eight years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

After inaugurating the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Modi said it was the duty of every resident of the country to make their own special contribution towards the development of the nation, amidst the celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence.

“Indians have the ability and potential to fulfil their dreams. Along with good governance, it’s becoming possible. Earlier schemes were government centric and now it’s the other way around,” the PM said, adding that great priority has been given to the youth of the country while initiating reforms.

“Our youth can easily open the company they want, they can make their enterprises easily, they can run them easily,” he said.

The PMO had noted in a statement that this week is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from June 6 to 11.

Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins that are also ‘visually impaired friendly’. The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation.

“These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country,” Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance. Modi also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal’ — a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. “This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens does not have to ask the same questions every time to avail himself a government programme”.

The programme is being organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country, and each location has been connected through virtual mode with the main venue.

