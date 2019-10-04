Large Rock Falls on Children Watching Garba in Rajasthan; 3 Dead, Several Injured

Jaipur: Three girls were killed and many children injured when a portion of a hillock fell upon them as they were watching women play dandia in Udaipur district's Mandava village.

The incident happened on Thursday night. The girls were identified as Narbada 12, Geeta 11 and Sapna 9. Five other children were injured who were admitted in hospital.

Police sources said that people were standing near a hillock to watch garba when suddenly a big boulder from the hillock fell on them. The people rushed to the spot to rescue the girls.

Two girls were found dead at the spot dead and the third was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed on the way.

A police team rushed to the location after being alerted by the locals.

