Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Large Rock Falls on Children Watching Garba in Rajasthan; 3 Dead, Several Injured

People were standing near a hillock to watch garba when suddenly a big boulder from the hillock fell on them.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IIT Kharagpur, IIT KGp, AmbuSens, technology news
Representative image

Jaipur: Three girls were killed and many children injured when a portion of a hillock fell upon them as they were watching women play dandia in Udaipur district's Mandava village.

The incident happened on Thursday night. The girls were identified as Narbada 12, Geeta 11 and Sapna 9. Five other children were injured who were admitted in hospital.

Police sources said that people were standing near a hillock to watch garba when suddenly a big boulder from the hillock fell on them. The people rushed to the spot to rescue the girls.

Two girls were found dead at the spot dead and the third was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed on the way.

A police team rushed to the location after being alerted by the locals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram