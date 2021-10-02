Largest Khadi Tricolor Weighing 1000 kgs Unfurled in Leh on Gandhi Jayanti

Army’s Fire and Fury Corps organised a historic event on Saturday at Leh Garrison, where a monumental national flag was unfurled by RK Mathur, LG of Ladakh, on the hill overlooking Leh valley.

“Gandhi Ji had said that our flag is a symbol of unity, humanity, and a sign accepted by everyone in the country. It’s a symbol of greatness for the country…In coming years, this flag (in Leh) will be a sign of enthusiasm for our soldiers," RK Mathur told ANI.

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff and Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command also attended the event. Lieutenant General PGKA Menon, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and senior military and civil officials were also present.

The grand ceremony was held to celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi alongwith ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“The flag which was unfurled is the largest hand woven and hand spun cotton Khadi Flag ever manufactured in India, measuring 225 ft by 150 ft and weighing 1,000 kg," the army said.

“The flag is made by Khadi Dyers and Printers based in Mumbai which is affiliated to Khadi Village and Industries Commission."

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Leh said that the flag covers 37,500 sq ft area and it took 49 days to complete the flag.

Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment was entrusted with the responsibility to bring the national flag from Mumbai to Leh and also with the daunting task of installing the National Flag at the top of the high mountains overlooking Leh for the unveiling ceremony.

“The ceremony included a series of events to mark the momentous occasion. The event commenced with the Brass Band of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre alongwith students of Ladakh Ignited Minds, performing the National Anthem when the flag was unveiled," army said.

Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army Aviation Squadron carried out a fly past and showered flower petals over the national flag.

(With inputs from agencies)

