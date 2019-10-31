Larvae of Dengue Mosquito Found Breeding in 1,200 Surat Houses in Six Days

Officials of Vector Borne Diseases Control Department of Surat Municipal Corporation have found larvae of disease spreading mosquitoes breeding in at least 1,200 houses in the last six days.

A total of over 2,500 breeding sites were destroyed by team of VBDC which were detected in vacant plots, construction sites among others. Larvae of Aedes aegypti that spread dengue has been found in places. These mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

A senior health official of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said households have hidden breeding places of mosquitoes which must be destroyed by people themselves, The Times of India reported. He further said that mosquitoes can breed in refrigerator trays, water coolers, containers and terraces. "Residents are liable to be punished under the law if breeding spots of mosquitoes were to be found in their premises,” the senior health official was quoted as saying by the national daily.

JP Vaghadia, in-charge of VBDC department told TOI that the season that follows monsoon is most favourable to Aedes aegypti. He further said that every year, a survey is being conducted by them in about seven lakh houses. Most breeding spots are found in Limbayat, Udhna and some of the other places in the west zone.

Vaghadia also pointed out that the health department of the municipal corporation carried out door to door survey every 15 days. He added that Aedes mosquito breeding takes place in seven days and if people are careless, the larvae are bound to be found in houses.

Initial symptoms of mosquito borne diseases include high fever and severe headache which is often accompanied by rash, vomiting, fatigue, soaring of eyes, pain in joint and muscles among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit to nearby hospital and get the necessary blood tests done.

Instead of initiating home remedies, patients should consult a doctor and follow the directives prescribed by him/her.

