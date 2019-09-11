Lashkar Terrorist Gunned Down in Encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
On September 9, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and other security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force had arrested eight militants from the Sopore region after busting a terror module of the LeT.
A security force personnel keeps guard alongside a road during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A terrorist was gunned down by security forces in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, two days after police busted a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the valley.
The terrorist was gunned down following a brief shootout, said Jammu and Kashmir police.
"Sopore update: In a brief shootout one terrorist is killed in #Sopore. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
According to sources, the militant belonged to the proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfit LeT and was active in the valley.
On September 9, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army and other security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force had arrested eight militants from the Sopore region after busting a terror module of the LeT.
Javaid Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore district, said the men had hatched a conspiracy to print posters threatening locals against venturing out of their homes, either for trade, travel, schools or offices. They used to distribute these posters for circulation in local villages.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple's New iPhone 11 is Making People with Trypophobia Extremely Uncomfortable
- Taapsee Pannu Admits She is in a Romantic Relationship
- Apple Watch Series 5 Launched at Rs 40,900: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support
- Apple TV+ India Price Announced Alongside Apple Arcade, to Cost Rs 99/Month Each