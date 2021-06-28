Lashkar's Plan of Major Attack in J&K's Markets Averted, Terror Associates Detained in Kashmir's Shopian

Day after twin blasts at Jammu airport via drones, three terror associates were detained in Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday.

CNN-News18 has learned that terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was planning major attacks in busy market places of the valley. The Islamist group has chalked out IED strikes in Jammu.

This is in connection with the arrest of one Naseer-ul-Haq, who was held by Jammu police with six kilos of IED. He was tasked to plant the IED in crowded place in Jammu.

Jammu’s Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli identified Naseer as a resident of Zainhal-Banihal in Ramban and said with his arrest, a major tragedy has been averted.

Haq was in contact with his handlers in Pakistan and south Kashmir Shopian, the SSP said.

The SSP said Haq was given the task to trigger the blast by The Resistance Force, a frontal group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, by planting the IED at some crowded place.

Haq was nabbed by a police team during a routine checking by it at Barmini road where he was spotted carrying a yellow bag and heading towards Bathindi, the SSP said.

On seeing the police party, he tried to run away, raising suspicion and was swiftly chased and intercepted, he said.

The search of his bag led to the recovery of the IED and he was arrested and booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, Kohli said.

Terming the arrest as a “major success", the SSP said the investigation is still at a nascent stage and more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

He said the success was achieved due to the heightened security and alertness and manual surveillance by police teams through strong checkpoints and intensified foot patrolling at several places for the past several days.

Meanwhile, NSG teams have been deployed for the security of vital security installations, including IAF station in Jammu. Several teams have been deployed with anti-drone guns and other equipment to thwart repeated attempt.

In yet another scare on Monday, just a day after the attack on the Jammu airport, an Army sentry opened fire on noticing two suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday.

“During the intervening night of June 27-28, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress," officials said.

