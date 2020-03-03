Last minute preparation tips for ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Class 10 Commercial Studies exam on Wednesday, March 4. This is an elective subject and the paper will begin at 11:00 am and end at 1 pm.

The Commercial Studies paper will be of 80 marks while the remaining 20 is through internal assessment. Only a few hours are left for the Class 10 Commercial Studies exam and students should keep calm to ace it.

Stay away from new topics: It is often seen that students try to study new topics the night before the examination. In an attempt to cover the syllabus at the eleventh hour, they usually forget topics that they have already studied. Revising sections is a better idea than delving into something new.

Time Management: In the examination hall, students get nervous at the thought of limited time available. To avoid it, one should carry a watch and allocate time to each section and questions. This will help complete the paper on time. Also, remember to keep last 15 minutes to revise the answers before submitting the paper.

Apply common sense: It has been seen that even toppers don’t know all things. If there is a question you find tough, think in a straight manner. Don’t spend too much time on it, you can come back to it later.

Identify strengths: Once you get the paper, quickly read it and identify the questions you are confident of. Start with these and then move to the trickier parts.

Scoring topics: Focus should be now on scoring topics among the areas you have covered. Some of the key topics of Commercial Studies are Communication, Marketing and Finance and accounting.

Have proper sleep: You have to concentrate while answering the paper correctly in the stipulated time. So, adequate rest is a must. Get a good night’s sleep.