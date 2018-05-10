English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Last-minute Rescue Saves Teen Before Parents Could Marry Her Off to Creditor in Hyderabad
The girl, who was being forced to marry 38-year-old Ramesh Gupta, has passed her class 10th exams with good marks.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: Cyberabad police and child welfare officers in a joint operation rescued a minor on Wednesday afternoon after they got information about her forceful marriage to a 38-year-old disabled man.
The accused Ramesh Gupta and the girl's parents have been taken into police custody. The girl and her family were staying as tenants at the accused's house.
The girl said, "I was being forced to marry this man. He can't move or walk and is 38 years old. We were threatened that we would not be allowed to stay here. I want to study further and not marry."
The girl recently wrote her class 10th exams and she passed with good marks. She has now been moved to a child rescue home.
The girl's parents were planning to marry the girl for last one year.
The girl's mother said, "We have three kids. He said he will take care of our girl and her education. Earlier also he financially helped our family. We also did not have money to take care of her future education."
The police said that the family was under pressure from the man to marry the girl to him.
"The accused used to financially help the family. He told the family either give back money or marry the girl to him. The family got scared and they agreed," said police.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
