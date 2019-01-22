Last Rites of Man Thought to be Suicide Victim Stopped After 4-Year-Old Daughter Says She Saw His Murder

Noida police on Sunday brought back the body of a 31-year-old man, thought to be a suicide victim, after his four-year-old daughter claimed to have witnessed his murder.The deceased, Santosh Raghav, was found hanging on the terrace of his rented accommodation in Sector 93 by his wife Mamta around 8.30pm on Saturday.After the Bulandshahr police took the body, the couple’s daughter who had fallen unconscious, woke up and told the family about the two ‘uncles’ who had allegedly visited Santosh right before his death, a Hindustan Times report quoted the family as saying.“The ‘thin’ man took him upstairs and with a dupatta hanged him on the terrace. The girl was so frightened that she hid herself in a room and fell asleep. When she got up, we were already on our way to Bulandshahr for the last rites. She asked about her father and when Mamta tried to tell her what had happened, she recounted the incident,” the report quoted Santosh’s paternal aunt Seema Rana.The police then stopped the last rites and the body has now been returned to the Noida police and a case will be registered following the autopsy reports.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.