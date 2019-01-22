LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Last Rites of Man Thought to be Suicide Victim Stopped After 4-Year-Old Daughter Says She Saw His Murder

The deceased, Santosh Raghav, was found hanging on the terrace of his rented accommodation in Sector 93 by his wife Mamta around 8.30pm on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Last Rites of Man Thought to be Suicide Victim Stopped After 4-Year-Old Daughter Says She Saw His Murder
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Loading...
Noida: Noida police on Sunday brought back the body of a 31-year-old man, thought to be a suicide victim, after his four-year-old daughter claimed to have witnessed his murder.

The deceased, Santosh Raghav, was found hanging on the terrace of his rented accommodation in Sector 93 by his wife Mamta around 8.30pm on Saturday.

After the Bulandshahr police took the body, the couple’s daughter who had fallen unconscious, woke up and told the family about the two ‘uncles’ who had allegedly visited Santosh right before his death, a Hindustan Times report quoted the family as saying.

“The ‘thin’ man took him upstairs and with a dupatta hanged him on the terrace. The girl was so frightened that she hid herself in a room and fell asleep. When she got up, we were already on our way to Bulandshahr for the last rites. She asked about her father and when Mamta tried to tell her what had happened, she recounted the incident,” the report quoted Santosh’s paternal aunt Seema Rana.

The police then stopped the last rites and the body has now been returned to the Noida police and a case will be registered following the autopsy reports.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram