Last Rites of Nipah Infected Child Done Following Health Protocol

The 12-year-old boy who passed away early this morning due to Nipah virus infection here was laid to rest at nearby Kannambarath Khabaristan by the health department officials after following complete health protocol. The officials, clad in PPE kits, performed the last rites. Only a few close relatives wearing similar gear, were in attendance. The Kozhikode corporation health staff sanitised the entire area after the rituals.

Later the body was buried in a 12 foot specially prepared grave. The boy from nearby Mavoor died of Nipah at a hospital here in the wee hours on Sunday. Samples of the boy, which were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed the presence of the virus. Local authorities have geared up to check further spread of the virus in Kozhikode and surrounding areas.

