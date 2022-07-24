Last Rites of Seer, Who Set Himself Ablaze Protesting Illegal Mining in Rajasthan, Held in Mathura; CM Gehlot Announces Ex-gratia

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of seer Vijay Das who died after setting himself on fire in a protest demanding ban on mining in Deeg town of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. He also ordered to get the matter investigated by a senior administrative officer.

“The demise of Sant Shri Vijay Baba is very sad. We made every effort to save him and provided him with better medical facilities…,” Gehlot said in a tweet. He further said, “I am sad that when the government had given its in-principle consent to the demands of the seers, under what circumstances did he take this unfortunate step.”

The last rites of seer Vijay Das were held in Barsana here on Saturday. Das (65) died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday. He was among the seers, who had gone to Pasopa village in Deeg tehsil of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district to protest illegal mining.

His protest started January 16, 2021, and lasted for 550 days. On July 20, he poured a highly inflammable liquid on himself in the presence of police force, secretary of Mataji Gaushala of Barsana Sunil Das said. Sunil Das added that Vijay Raghav Das, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, was admitted to Bharatpur district hospital. When his condition did not improve there, he was taken to Jaipur’s Sawai Maan Singh (SMS) Hospital, and later to Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital, where he died.

The chief minister said it has been decided to get this incident investigated by an officer of the rank of principal secretary to the government. Also, an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of Vijay Baba from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Earlier, opposition BJP leaders including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal blamed the state government for the death of the seer and demanded probe into the matter.

The leaders also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over its “inability to curb illegal mining activities” in the state. Seer Vijay Das had set himself afire on Wednesday during a protest demanding ban on mining. He was referred to Jaipur from where he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where he breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday.

