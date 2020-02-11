Lata (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Lata is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ballimaran constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: House Wife & Social Worker. Lata's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 43 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 44.7 lakh which includes Rs. 14.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 30 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 11,509 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Lata's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ballimaran are: Imran Hussain (AAP), Deep Chand (BSP), Lata (BJP), Haroon Yusuf (INC), Krishan Kumar (BRD), Zafar Mirza (RRP), Sajid Ali (RRP), Hansa (PPID), Arif Nabi (IND).

