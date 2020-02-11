Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Lata (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Lata (लता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ballimaran seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Lata has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Lata (लता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ballimaran seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Lata has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Lata is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ballimaran constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: House Wife & Social Worker. Lata's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 43 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 44.7 lakh which includes Rs. 14.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 30 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 11,509 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Lata's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ballimaran are: Imran Hussain (AAP), Deep Chand (BSP), Lata (BJP), Haroon Yusuf (INC), Krishan Kumar (BRD), Zafar Mirza (RRP), Sajid Ali (RRP), Hansa (PPID), Arif Nabi (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Lata (BJP) in 2020 Ballimaran elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida