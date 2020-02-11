Take the pledge to vote

Lata (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result status of Lata (लता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ballimaran seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
22-Ballimaran-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Live election result status of Lata (लता) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ballimaran seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Lata has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Lata is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ballimaran constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: House Wife & Social Worker. Lata's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 43 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 44.7 lakh which includes Rs. 14.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 30 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 11,509 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Lata's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ballimaran are: Imran Hussain (AAP), Deep Chand (BSP), Lata (BJP), Haroon Yusuf (INC), Krishan Kumar (BRD), Zafar Mirza (RRP), Sajid Ali (RRP), Hansa (PPID), Arif Nabi (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Lata (BJP) in 2020 Ballimaran elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

