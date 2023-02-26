CHANGE LANGUAGE
Late for Class 10 Board Exam, Cops Create 'Green Corridor' to Drop Howrah Student at Her Centre in Nick of Time
1-MIN READ

Late for Class 10 Board Exam, Cops Create ‘Green Corridor’ to Drop Howrah Student at Her Centre in Nick of Time

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 00:19 IST

Kolkata, India

Traffic police personnel found the student crying and asking around for help as she was unaccompanied because her grandfather had died and her family was away to attend the funeral

Alone and late for her Class 10 board examination, police helped a student in West Bengal’s Howrah reach her exam centre just in time by creating a “green corridor” of sorts.

Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, the OC of Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, was patrolling Strand Road near Raja Katra when he found a girl in her school uniform crying and asking around for help. On inquiry, he learned that she was a Class 10 (madhyamik) examinee and her centre was at Adarsh Shiksha Niketan at Shyambazar in Kolkata.

A resident of NS Road, the student was unaccompanied as her grandfather had died and her family was away to attend the funeral. Realising her situation, Chakraborty picked her up in his official vehicle and ensured a green corridor by informing the traffic control room and rushed her to the centre. They reached the venue at 11.30 am just as the centre was about to close its doors.

“I am a father of a Class 11 student; when I saw her crying, it was around 11.20 and she had to reach the exam centre by 11.30 am. Even if I arranged a car for her, it would not be possible for her to reach the exam centre. So I took her in our car and asked for a green corridor from the control room. She was quite tense and I told her not to worry,” Chakraborty said.

She reached at 11.30 am via the green corridor. When she realised that she had reached on time, she had tears in her eyes. The officer even informed the police outpost outside her exam centre to help her.

February 26, 2023
February 26, 2023
