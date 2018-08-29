GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Late Karunanidhi's Wife Dayalu Ammal Hospitalised

She was admitted late last night to Chennai's Apollo hospital.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
Late Karunanidhi's Wife Dayalu Ammal Hospitalised
File photo of late Karunanidhi with his wife Dayalu ammal (L). (Image: Reuters)
Chennai; Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here, sources said.

They said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief MK Stalin.

