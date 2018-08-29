English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Late Karunanidhi's Wife Dayalu Ammal Hospitalised
She was admitted late last night to Chennai's Apollo hospital.
File photo of late Karunanidhi with his wife Dayalu ammal (L). (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Chennai; Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here, sources said.
They said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.
Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief MK Stalin.
Also Watch
They said she was hospitalised late last night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.
Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief MK Stalin.
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Enjoys a Bike Ride While Shooting With the Stars in Shimla
- Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Avatar from Hunter is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pics
- Rent a ‘Boyfriend’ to Cure Depression? Mumbai Entrepreneur’s New App Raises Serious Questions
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...