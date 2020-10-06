Late MLA B Sathyanarayana S Wife Ammajamma Is JD(S) Candidate From Sira For Nov 3 Bypolls

corrects spelling in headline and intro Bengaluru: JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday announced late party legislator B Sathyanarayanas wife Ammajamma as the candidate for the November 3 by-election to the Sira assembly constituency. Announcing the candidate, Gowda said the party will face the bypolls unitedly.

The bypoll is necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August. JD(S)’ decision to field his wife Ammajamma from the seat is being seen as a move to capitalise on the sympathy votes.

Sira in Tumakuru district along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) segment in the city will go for bypolls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9. The last date for filing of nomination is October 16 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The Congress has already announced that it will be fielding former Minister T B Jayachandra as party candidate from Sira. Jayachandra had represented the constituency twice in 2008 and 2013, by defeating JD(S)’ Sathyanarayana, who in turn had defeated him in the 2018 assembly polls.

The Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals for the seat, which the BJP has never won. If BJP fields a strong candidate, the by-election is likely to see a three cornered contest.

The saffron party is yet to announce its candidate for the seat, and the state leadership has sent its recommendations to the BJP high command. Recently several local leaders and workers from Sira, including Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, whose name is doing the rounds in the party circles as the probable candidate, joined the BJP.

All the three parties are also yet to announce their candidates for R R Nagar assembly constituency. JDS(S) has shortlisted three probables- party city unit chief R Praksah, RR Nagar president Bettaswamy Gowda and a leader from the Jnananbharathi ward Krishnamurthy- as candidates for the seat.

Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah has indicated that the party is likely to field H Kusuma, the wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi. She had recently joined the party.

The BJP is likely to field N Munirathna, whose disqualification has necessitated the bypolls for the seat. He had defected from Congress to BJP..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor