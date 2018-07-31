English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s Nephew Among Those Missing from Assam NRC Final Draft
Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin’s brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family expressed shock that the entire family members name missing in the list. He said that he would try to find documents to make it to the NRC list.
Ziauddin, the son of late president Fakhruddin’s brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali said that he would find the documents to make claims.
Loading...
Among the 40 lakh people who did not find their names in the complete draft National Register of Citizens published on Monday, the family of India’s former President late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed’s brother also, to its shock, found its name missing from the list.
Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin’s brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family hailing from Rangia, in Kamrup district of Assam expressed shock that none of the family members' names were on the list. He said that he would try to find documents to make it to the NRC list.
“I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC, since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are little worried about it,” said Ziauddin Ali Ahmed.
On Monday, Shailesh, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, said each and every person whose name hasn't featured will be given an individual letter to make claims.
"The process has been completely transparent, fair, objective and meticulously carried out. Adequate opportunity to all applicants were given," said Shailesh. The Registrar General emphasised that this is not the final list.
After the release of the final draft, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged people not to panic if their names did not appear in NRC draft as genuine Indian citizens would get "full opportunity" to make claims and objections.
"NRC is a national programme. It is the duty and obligation of every Indian citizen to maintain peace in the wake of its publication. I appeal to all sections of the society to desist from making any inflammatory or communal remarks," he added.
Assam is the first Indian state where the NRC is being updated after 1951, with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, to include names of "genuine Indian citizens".
Also Watch
Ziauddin, the son of Fakhruddin’s brother Lt Ekramuddin Ali Ahmed family hailing from Rangia, in Kamrup district of Assam expressed shock that none of the family members' names were on the list. He said that he would try to find documents to make it to the NRC list.
“I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC, since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are little worried about it,” said Ziauddin Ali Ahmed.
On Monday, Shailesh, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, said each and every person whose name hasn't featured will be given an individual letter to make claims.
"The process has been completely transparent, fair, objective and meticulously carried out. Adequate opportunity to all applicants were given," said Shailesh. The Registrar General emphasised that this is not the final list.
After the release of the final draft, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged people not to panic if their names did not appear in NRC draft as genuine Indian citizens would get "full opportunity" to make claims and objections.
"NRC is a national programme. It is the duty and obligation of every Indian citizen to maintain peace in the wake of its publication. I appeal to all sections of the society to desist from making any inflammatory or communal remarks," he added.
Assam is the first Indian state where the NRC is being updated after 1951, with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, to include names of "genuine Indian citizens".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Names New MPV as Marazzo (Codenamed U321), Inspired by Shark
- Lord Ganesha Joins Yamraj to Spread Road Safety and Traffic Awareness in Bengaluru
- Kapil Dev is Not Alone. A List of Cricketers Who Have Represented Their Country in Other Sports
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...