Late Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi's Long-time Personal Assistant Shanmuganathan Passes Away at 80

K Shanmuganathan, popularly known as the ‘shadow’ of late Chief Minister and DMK President, M Karunanidhi, passed away at the Kaveri Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 80 years old.

Shanmuganathan was a native of Thirukkannamangai village in the Tiruvarur district. He started his career as a stenographer in mid-sixties with the police department and covered public meetings of various opposition leaders, particularly of M Karunanidhi.

Observing his stenographic skills, Karunanidhi offered to appoint him as his assistant, but Nathan turned down the offer. Later he joined the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat as a stenographer. Soon after the swearing-in as the CM of Tamil Nadu in 1969, Karunanidhi appointed Shanmuganathan as his personal secretary. Shanmuganathan had been associated with Karunanidhi since then until his demise in 2018.

He followed him like a shadow, right from the government functions to political meetings and party functions as a trusted assistant. He took notes of his ‘Thalaivars’ speech meticulously and ensured that it reached media houses in time.

When Ramachandran was the chief minister, he was suspended over the leakage of a report by Paul commission that was enquiring about the death of an official from Tiruchendur temple in the Tuticorin district.

DMK President and the Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders, including party treasurer T.R. Baalu, condoled the death of Shanmuganathan.

