Latehar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Prakash Ram of BJP Leads

74. Latehar (लातेहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Latehar (लातेहर) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Palamu (पलामू) division. Latehar is part of 4. Chatra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 31.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.23%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,69,478 eligible electors, of which 1,38,914 were male, 1,30,564 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Latehar, there are 8467 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4733 are male, 3734 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4273 voters in the 80+ age category and 2559 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Latehar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Prakash Ram LEADING JVMP -- -- Aman Kumar Bhogta BSP -- -- Ramesh Ganjhu HAM(S) -- -- Tulsi Ram JD(U) -- -- Fulchand Ganjhu IND -- -- Amit Kumar Turi IND -- -- Shravan Paswan IND -- -- Sanjay Kumar IND -- -- Santosh Kumar Paswan JMM -- -- Baidyanath Ram IND -- -- Virendra Paswan

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,42,068 eligible electors, of which 1,26,686 were male, 1,15,382 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,71,628.

Latehar has an elector sex ratio of 939.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Prakash Ram of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26787 votes which was 16.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 44.45% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 438 votes which was 0.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.86% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 74. Latehar Assembly segment of Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. Chatra Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.2%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.17%, while it was 61.21% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 358 polling stations in 74. Latehar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 260.

Extent: 74. Latehar constituency comprises of the following areas of Latehar district of Jharkhand: Latehar (Notified Area Council), Gram Panchayats Pochra, Luti, Kaima, Kura, Bishunpur, Mungar, Nindir, Laharpur and Zalim in Latehar police station, Chandwa and Balumath police stations in Latehar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Latehar is: 23.7907 84.7295.

