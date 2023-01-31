City News LIVE Updates: Fog Alert at Delhi Airport; From Today, Chennai Bans Drone Flying for 3 Days

Read more

Latest News in Delhi

Delhi is expected to shiver again as mercury is predicted to drop by two to three degrees Celsius this week. However, the India Meteorological Department ruled out the return of cold wave. IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said the effect of continuous snowfall in the hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days.

In other news, at least 28 people, including 24 children were injured in a road collision in Delhi after four school buses, a car and an auto collided with each other near Salimgarh flyover, MG Road on Monday. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old married woman named Jyoti was shot dead by an unidentified miscreant in the middle of the road in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Monday when she was going towards her home in her scooter. Investigation underway, said Delhi Police.

Latest News Mumbai

An unidentified man threatened a 72-year-old woman with a revolver and looted valuables and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from her home in central Mumbai on Monday evening, a police official said. The incident took place in a residential building near Kirti College in Dadar (West), he said, adding the elderly woman was alone at home at the time of the robbery.

The city on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 11,55,248, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said. The recovery count increased by four in the last 24 hours and reached 11,35,493, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of eight, he said.

Chennai Latest News

Areas under Greater Chennai Police limits will be under Red Zone and flying drones and other aerial objects is banned from 31st Jan to 2nd Feb for security reasons for the security of delegates of First G20 Education Working Committee meetings & events, the Greater Chennai Police said.

