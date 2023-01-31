City News LIVE Updates: Fog Alert at Delhi Airport; From Today, Chennai Bans Drone Flying for 3 Days

Live now
Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 08:47 IST
New Delhi, India
City News LIVE Updates: While a fog alert has been issued by the Delhi airport today morning, flight operations so far are running normally. Meanwhile, authorities in Chennai have declared a ban on flying drones and other aerial objects within city limits for three days starting Tuesday ahead of the first G20 Education Working Committee meet. In yet another airline incident, an Italian woman was arrested at the Mumbai airport for her unruly behaviour on an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight today. From Mumbai, Pune to Delhi, Chennai to Bengaluru, News18 brings you the latest city news updates from across India. Read More
After some warm sunny and rainy days, Delhiites would shiver again as mercury is expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius this week. However, the India Meteorological Department ruled out the return of cold wave. READ MORE
Low visibility at the Delhi-Gurugram border due to fog formation in the city
Delhi airport says all flight operations are presently normal. pic.twitter.com/A77A1nyBqq
— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023
Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore have a place among the sporting elite such as the likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid and one of England’s biggest clubs Manchester United in terms of reactions on the social media platform Instagram. READ MORE
Swati Khanna, a lawyer, shared photos of two cars with stickers reading ‘Brahmin’ and ‘Jaat’ in Delhi, and they sparked outrage on Twitter. “The obsession of Indians with their so called useless Caste. No penalties for these people yet?” Khanna wrote. READ MORE
The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which has been renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan’ as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, are scheduled to be opened for visitors from Tuesday. The resplendent gardens are open to the public once a year and people can visit from January 31 this time, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. READ MORE
A Delhi court will hear Air India “pee-gate” accused Shankar Mishra’s bail plea. The court on Monday called out a contrary statement given in the case by witness, Ila Banerjee, who was seated in the 9C seat of the aircraft. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, the Sohna-Dausa stretch, on February 12, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
“Change in the date”
Now Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February. https://t.co/RrNb9WrcHq
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 30, 2023
The Delhi Airport authorities issued an advisory stating that while flight operations had not been affected yet, passengers were requested to contact the airline concerned for updates.
Sahar Police arrested a woman, Paola Perruccio from Italy after she created a ruckus on an Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Vistara flight. She allegedly insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket, assaulted crew, took off some clothes and walked up and down aisle in a partially naked state, as per ANI.
A fog alert was issued at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning. However, flight operations were not affected, authorities said.
Delhi is expected to shiver again as mercury is predicted to drop by two to three degrees Celsius this week. However, the India Meteorological Department ruled out the return of cold wave. IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said the effect of continuous snowfall in the hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days.
In other news, at least 28 people, including 24 children were injured in a road collision in Delhi after four school buses, a car and an auto collided with each other near Salimgarh flyover, MG Road on Monday. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old married woman named Jyoti was shot dead by an unidentified miscreant in the middle of the road in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area on Monday when she was going towards her home in her scooter. Investigation underway, said Delhi Police.
An unidentified man threatened a 72-year-old woman with a revolver and looted valuables and cash worth Rs 12 lakh from her home in central Mumbai on Monday evening, a police official said. The incident took place in a residential building near Kirti College in Dadar (West), he said, adding the elderly woman was alone at home at the time of the robbery.
The city on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 11,55,248, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said. The recovery count increased by four in the last 24 hours and reached 11,35,493, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of eight, he said.
Areas under Greater Chennai Police limits will be under Red Zone and flying drones and other aerial objects is banned from 31st Jan to 2nd Feb for security reasons for the security of delegates of First G20 Education Working Committee meetings & events, the Greater Chennai Police said.
