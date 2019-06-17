Lathis, Sword and Fistfight: Argument Between Delhi Cops, Driver Turns Ugly in Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi: An argument between a tempo driver and Delhi Police personnel took an ugly turn on Monday after videos showed the cops brutally thrashing the man who pulled out a sword on a busy street in Mukherjee Nagar.

The sequence of the incident was not immediately clear as some videos showed the Gramin Sewa driver chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while others showed policemen thrashing him with lathis in an attempt to overpower him.

According to a senior police officer, an accident between the tempo and a police vehicle occurred on Sunday evening, leading to an argument that soon turned violent. The officer said the tempo driver attacked police personnel on the head with a sword and also drove dangerously. The driver, however, accused the cops of thrashing him and his son mercilessly.

The incident soon took a political turn, with BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban. Sirsa, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was protesting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station until late on Sunday. He also demanded that the policemen involved be sacked.

"Sitting outside Mukherjee Nagar Police Station for justice. Those @DelhiPolice officials should be rusticated right away! Join us in our Dharna," he tweeted.

Sitting outside Mukherjee Nagar Police Station for justice. Those @DelhiPolice officials should be rusticated right away! Join us in our Dharna https://t.co/ovIwStJ6nw — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 16, 2019

He also claimed that the policemen beat the driver "mercilessly". Sirsa said he will seek a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday and also approach the Home Ministry to get the policemen rusticated. The matter is being investigated by a senior police officer, the police said. Sirsa tweeted early on Monday morning that the police officials involved in the incident had been suspended.

We have got three police officials suspended for their inhumane behaviour. Rest of them will also meet the same fate. Thanking all who came to protest with us. I have been told @AmitShah Ji has himself ensured action in this regard. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1VIgxPWVW4 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 16, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined the chorus, demanding impartial investigation into the incident and strict against the guilty. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: "Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnanble and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at the Delhi Police and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention in the matter. "Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh & Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @Amit Shah to ensure justice," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

Police said an enquiry will be conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and additional DCP and ACP of the district. Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, they said.