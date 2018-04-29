Latvian Tourist Died of Blunt Injury, Kerala Cops Suspect Murder

Postmortem reports of Latvian tourist Liga Skromane have confirmed that she had died of a blunt injury on her neck, which indicates that she could have been murdered. Her decomposed body was recovered from a mangrove forest here on April 21.Police said that according to the autopsy report, the cause of death has been established as a blunt force exerted on the neck, which could either have been caused by strangulation, or stamping during an assault. There were a few minor injuries on other parts of the body, too, which were not serious enough to cause the demise.According to police, the autopsy did not establish any sexual assault on Skromane. Police are still awaiting the chemical analysis tests done on the internal organs of the deceased.Thirty-three-year-old Liga had come to Thiruvananthapuram along with her sister ILze on February 21 for an Ayurvedic treatment for post-traumatic depression. They were putting up at a centre in Pothencode in rural Thiruvananthapuram. Without informing ILze, on March 14, Liga went to the Kovalam beach after which she went missing.Liga’s body was found hanging upside down in the bushes in an isolated area near the river, with her head severed.Ilze and her husband Andrew had earlier said that they believe that Liga was not suicidal