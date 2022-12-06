Latvian Woman Rape & Murder Case: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Both Accused

The First Class Additional District Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram awarded life imprisonment to the two convicts in the rape and murder case of a Latvian woman in Kovalam in 2018.

The Sessions court judge K Sanilkumar awarded life imprisonment to both accused-Umesh and Udayankumar- on two counts. Court also said that the accused should be imprisoned for their entire life.

The court, on December 1, declared the accused Umesh and Udayankumar as convicts in the case.

According to police, the woman who arrived in our country as a guest was drugged, brutally raped and murdered in Kerala. Accused Udayankumar and Umesh have been found guilty of all charges.

The 33-year-old woman was found missing on march 14, 2018. The highly decomposed and headless body of the woman was recovered from a mangrove forest in Thiruvallam on April 21, 2018. Accused Umesh and Udayan, were arrested on May 3, 2018

The tourist came to India along with her sister and was doing some Ayurveda treatment. The sister was allowed to witness the trial online.

