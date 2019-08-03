Lauderhill Pitch Report: India, West Indies Eye Good Start in Batting Friendly Conditions
Lauderhill Pitch Report has favoured the batsmen so far historically, and it is unlikely to change when India and West Indies go up against each other.
After a good ICC World Cup 2019 run, which eventually ended in a semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final, India will now commence their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 by taking on West Indies in a three-match T20I series - the first of which will take place at Central Broward Regional Park on Saturday.
The wicket in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground has favoured the batsmen so far. And it is unlikely to change when India and West Indies go up against each other on August 3. The bowlers will have a tough time on Saturday and will have to be at their best to produce a good effort, especially the Indian bowlers if they have to keep the big-hitting West Indies batsmen at bay.
The Indian team has brought in some fresh faces to the side, with the like of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey back in the squad. Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini's impressive showing has seen them getting picked for the tour.
West Indies have relied on experience and picked Sunil Narine and Andre Russell has been declared fit after his injury-prone World Cup.
