Laukaha Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Laukaha (लौकहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Laukaha is part of 7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,35,112 eligible electors, of which 1,73,875 were male, 1,61,069 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Laukaha in 2020 is =CP42/CM42*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,09,266 eligible electors, of which 1,60,913 were male, 1,48,347 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,60,675 eligible electors, of which 1,37,592 were male, 1,23,083 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Laukaha in 2015 was 32. In 2010, there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Lakshmeshwar Roy of JDU won in this seat by defeating Pramod Kumar Priyedarshi of BJP by a margin of 23,833 votes which was 13.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.64% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Hari Prasad Sah of JDU won in this seat defeating Chitaranjan Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 17,566 votes which was 12.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.83% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 40. Laukaha Assembly segment of Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ramprit Mandal won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Laukaha are: Pramod Kumar Priyedarshi (LJP), Bharat Bhushan Mandal (RJD), Lakshmeshwar Ray (JDU), Alok Kumar Yadav (SJDD), Indu Devi (RJWPS), Kumari Malvika (BCHP), Deva Shankar Arya (BLRP), Bhola Paswan (PBI), Ranjeet Kumar Yadav (STBP), Ram Kumar Mandal (VPI), Lalit Kumar Mahto (JAPL), Lalit Mandal (JGHP), Indradev Jee (IND), Dinesh Gupta (IND), Baleshwar Gurmaita (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.82%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.26%, while it was 52.71% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 342 polling stations in 40. Laukaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 292. In 2010 there were 260 polling stations.

Extent:

40. Laukaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Laukaha and Laukahi; Gram Panchayats Bathnaha, Gohumabairia, Saini, Dhanouja, Sugapatti, Kalapatti and Siswar of Phulparas Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Laukaha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Laukaha is 536.04 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Laukaha is: 26°27'07.6"N 86°32'44.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Laukaha results. Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.