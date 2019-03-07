Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM Heads to UP with Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is criss-crossing the country launching several projects and addressing rallies, will be visiting Varanasi – his parliamentary constituency on Friday. During the visit, PM Modi is expected to lay foundation stone for mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.PM Modi is also expected to address a group of women from self-help groups at auditorium of trade facility centre at Bada Lalpur in Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath, along with other senior BJP leaders, will be present on the occasion.Post the foundation stone laying ceremony in Varanasi, PM Modi will be flying down to Kanpur. PM will be laying the foundation stone for Agra Metro and will also be flagging second phase of the Lucknow Metro via video link. PM Modi will also be inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.The arrangements for PM Modi’s programme at Nirala Nagar Ground, Kanpur, are in their final stages and security arrangements have also been beefed up with 12 IPS officers, 15 Additional SPs, 35 Deputy SPs, 3000 Sub Inspectors and 10 companies of Provincial Armed Forces deployed for the security of the PM.